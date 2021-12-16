Jabari Parker enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

Boston Celtics forward Jabari Parker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Parker is the latest in a flood of players who have been ruled out with COVID-related absences. Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis of the Milwaukee Bucks were among them. The Celtics played the Bucks at home on Monday.

In addition, Ime Udoka reported that both Parker and Romeo Langford weren’t feeling well at Boston’s practice today, but Langford does not appear on the team’s injury report for tomorrow’s game against the visiting Golden State Warriors.

Earlier in the week, Jason Richardson returned to the team after spending six days in the protocol. Richardson was presumably held out for six days in an abundance of caution rather than a positive COVID test.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, 63 different players have entered protocols so far this season, including 47 in the month of December alone. This report was put out before Parker was announced as out.