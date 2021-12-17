Al Horford, Grant Williams enter NBA’s health and safety protocols

Boston Celtics big men Al Horford and Grant Williams have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols ahead of tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors. Both are listed on the team’s official injury report.

The pair join Jabari Parker who entered the protocols yesterday. He and Romeo Langford weren’t feeling well at practice on Wednesday, according to head coach Ime Udoka. There has been no mention of Langford entering protocols, and he is not listed on Boston’s official injury report. Josh Richardson cleared protocols yesterday after only six days in quarantine. It is presumed that Richardson was out for contract tracing.

Feeling Good. To all that have reached out thanks for your love and support. Be back in no time !! — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) December 17, 2021

Horford already tested positive for COVID once during training camp, causing him to miss the season opener vs. the New York Knicks.

The Celtics canceled their game-day shootaround this morning, likely out of an abundance of caution. Warriors guard Jordan Poole has also entered health and safety protocols this morning.