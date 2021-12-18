Celtics reportedly signing forward Justin Jackson

The Boston Celtics are signing forward Justin Jackson via the league’s hardship exception, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. They will be adding the 6’8”, 220-lb forward amidst a slew of COVID-related absences.

Jackson spent four years in the NBA across four different teams after being drafted 15th overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2017. In 248 career games, he averaged 6.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from deep. Jackson last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder (33 games) and Milwaukee Bucks (1 game) last season.

He has yet to appear in an NBA game this year. He’s appeared in 10 games with the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks’ G-League affiliate, averaging 22.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three-point range.

The former UNC Tar Heel’s season has been highlighted by a 41-point performance back near the start of November. He shot 14-19 from the field and 11-15 from three-point range in the win.