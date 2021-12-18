Romeo Langford, Dennis Schroder out vs. Knicks

In last night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors, Romeo Langford left midway through the first quarter after getting elbowed on his temple by Andrew Wiggins.

Langford was able to stay in the game and hit two free throws, but left a minute later with discomfort in his neck. He was checked for a concussion, but his neck stiffened overnight and head coach Ime Udoka believes that he’ll be out another day or two. Aaron Nesmith will replace Langford in the starting lineup tonight against the New York Knicks.

Romeo Langford heading to the locker room after hitting ground hard pic.twitter.com/6XPf1UknvB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 18, 2021

It’s unfortunate timing for Langford’s injury. With nearly half the roster in the league’s health and safety protocols, Langford joined the Celtics core four — Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Robert Williams III — as a starter. Despite just scoring two points in seven minutes, he looked comfortable, grabbing two rebounds and playing solid defense against one of the league’s premiere offenses.

Dennis Schroder will miss his second straight game with a non-COVID related illness.