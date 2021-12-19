Josh Richardson enters health and safety protocols with ten Celtics on injury report

There are ten Boston Celtics players listed on the injury report ahead of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow:

#NEBHInjuryReport vs Philadelphia:



Sam Hauser (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Juancho Hernangomez (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Al Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Romeo Langford (Neck Pain) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 19, 2021

Of the ten, seven are officially out in the league’s health and safety protocols which now includes last night’s hero, Josh Richardson. Other players include Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, Sam Hauser, and Brodric Thomas.

Richardson re-enters health and safety protocols after exiting them less than a week ago. He missed the final game of the road trip against the Phoenix Suns as well as their win over the Milwaukee Bucks back in Boston this past Monday.

Meanwhile, three more C’s players are questionable due to nagging injuries. Dennis Schroder has missed two games in a row due to a non-COVID-related illness and Romeo Langford missed last game with a neck strain. Jayson Tatum is a new addition with a left ankle sprain.

This leaves the Celtics with only eight available players for tomorrow against the 76ers who are dealing with some COVID issues of their own. Boston’s healthy players are Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando, and newly signed forward Justin Jackson.