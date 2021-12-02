Garden Report: Jayson Tatum claps back at criticism of selfishness

Jayson Tatum scored 26 points with 16 rebounds during a 9-for-20 performance in a win vs the 76ers. The Celtics escaped early shooting woes and locked down on defense, as Tatum showcased his off-ball abilities to escape a 1-for-6 hole early and eventually hit the game-winning shot late. Post-game, he addressed reports of him being selfish, likely alluding to last week’s ESPN feature by Tim Bontemps.

“I seen a report the other day that said I was a selfish player,” Tatum said after Dennis Schroder took over the final three offensive possessions of the game while Tatum drew Matisse Thybulle away from the ball. “That seems pretty unselfish of me, but whatever it takes for us to win. I guess more often than not it’s going to be in my hands, but we play 82-something games in the regular season. It’s going to be some nights where you might need to space the floor, take the best defender away out of the action and see what we get.”

Check out The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon talking after the game about Tatum quickly responding to recent public criticism and challenges from head coach Ime Udoka.

