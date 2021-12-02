 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/2/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Enes Freedom vs 76ers 12/1/21
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Herald Celtics at full strength, for a change

Tatum, Celtics edge Philly, 88-87

Globe Ime Udoka: Celtics players used to say they had ‘mind control’ over 76ers

9 takeaways as Jayson Tatum, Celtics hold off 76ers in a gritty win


Philadelphia was a formative stop for Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka

This one wasn’t pretty, but the Celtics aren’t about to apologize for an ugly win over the 76ers

In many ways, the win over the 76ers was personal for the Celtics’ Al Horford

The Celtics need to break up their core, and Marcus Smart is the one to go

Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - 76ers 12/1/21

CelticsBlog Halftime hot takes: a classic Boston vs. Philly slugfest

Al Horford, Celtics’ defense shut down 76ers in 88-87 win

If it didn’t work joining them, beat them: Al Horford, Joel Embiid, and a Celtics ugly win

The bigs key a big win: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers

ESPN 76ers vs. Celtics - Game Recap - December 1, 2021

CLNS Media Robert Williams Saves the Day in 88-87 Thriller over 76ers

Celtics .com December Will Be Measuring-Stick Month for Celtics

Keys to the Game: Celtics 88, 76ers 87

Boston’s Interior Defense Shuts Down Embiid, Sixers

NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. 76ers takeaways: C’s defense on Joel Embiid the difference-maker

Defense-first Celtics put on masterclass on final play vs. 76ers

Celtics 75th Season: C’s come back from 3-1 down vs. 76ers in 1981 playoffs

Brad Stevens responds to anonymous quotes on Jayson Tatum: ‘Idiotic’

Celtics 75th Season: C’s honor Johnny Most for 37 years as a broadcaster

NESN What’s Missing For Celtics’ Offense? Jayson Tatum Thinks It’s Simple

Robert Williams Mad At Jayson Tatum? Celtics Star Jokes About Rebounds

Brad Stevens Rips Source Of Claim Jayson Tatum Doesn’t Care About Winning

How Jayson Tatum Supports Jaylen Brown When Celtics Star Struggles

CBS Boston Al Horford Gets His Revenge Against 76ers

the Athletic NBA 75: At No. 52, Ray Allen, a star on court and screen woven into the fabric of the game itself

Celtics not winning pretty, but they are winning games they would’ve lost a year ago

Celtics Wire WATCH: Four Celtics role players making a big impact on both ends

WATCH: Cs beat 76ers at the Garden 88-87 with defensive masterpiece

HoopsHype podcast identifies Celtic most likely to be traded

WATCH: Jayson Tatum gets 26 points, career-high 16 boards vs. 76ers

Sixers at Celtics: Boston brings out the clamps at Garden, win 88-87

Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 88-87 in defensive slugfest

Celtics’ Al Horford said there’s ‘no question’ beating 76ers meant more as he gets revenge

Jayson Tatum fires back at ‘selfish’ criticism in ESPN report after Celtics beat 76ers: ‘Whatever it takes for us to win’

Celtics Notebook: What Jayson Tatum tells Jaylen Brown amid struggles, stealing rebounds and Boston-Philadelphia rivalry

Former Celtic Tony Allen arrested after domestic dispute in Tennessee

Boston Sports Journal Final: Celtics 88, Sixers 87 - C’s gut out sloppy win

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 88, Sixers 87 - Celtics unapologetic about grinding out an ugly win over Philly

Redemption sweet for Al Horford after career low point with Philadelphia 76ers

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 1 stud and 1 dud from C’s electrifying win over Sixers

Boston Celtics: C’s best young duo is... Jayson Tatum & Robert Williams?

Daily Motion Al Horford on whether win over 76ers was important to him: “No question” | Celtics vs 76ers

Ime Udoka: “Not really going to apologize for an ugly win” over Philadelphia | Celtics vs 76ers

Jayson Tatum: “I just want to contribute and help us win” | Celtics vs 76ers

CLNS Media/YouTube Jayson Tatum Claps Back at Selfish Criticism

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs 76ers Postgame Show

SI .com Doc Rivers Discusses Sixers’ Failed Final Play vs. Celtics

What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win VS Sixers

Top 5 Plays from the Celtics Win Over the Sixers

Enes Freedom cheered in first game since changing name (video)

Sixers Wire Celtics big man Al Horford reflects on his tough season with the 76ers

NBC Sports Boston uses Jayson Tatum to troll Sixers star Joel Embiid

Doc Rivers explains what happened for Sixers on final play vs. Celtics

Heavy Celtics Could Pursue Star Young Big Man Reported to Be on Trade Block

Clutch Points Celtics news: Jaylen Brown hamstring injury seems to be lingering

Celtics news: Al Horford speaks out on big win over his former 76ers team

Celtics news: Joel Embiid gets heavy trolling after Jayson Tatum explosion

Philly Sports Network Sixers Struggle Mightily, Stumble Against Celtics

Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: Seth Curry leads the way in another dismal offensive showing

Barstool Sports Watching The Celtics Beat The Sixers Will Never Get Old

Bleacher Report Ranking the NBA’s Top Duos Under 25 Right Now

Compare .bet Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Are Not Meshing, and It’s Time for the Celtics To Trade One of Them

Sports Grind Entertainment Are tough decisions ahead for Brad Stevens?

Heavy Celtics Star Gushes Over Timelord: ‘He’s Our Security Blanket’

