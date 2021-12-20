Give us your best big trade ideas for the Celtics (discussion topic)

Time for the third and final installment of this series. First I asked for your best ideas for a shooter. Next I asked for your best Dennis Schröder ideas. Now I’m asking for your best big trade ideas.

I’m sure there’s going to be some overlap here, but this is your opportunity to get really creative and make your play for something big. That could mean blowing up the core for a complete restart. Or it could mean swapping one star for another. Or it could mean compiling a package to add another star (or quasi-star?) to put next to Tatum and Brown.

The star names most often brought up are Ben Simmons and Dame Lillard, but they aren’t the only targets the team should be keeping tabs on. There are the usual candidates in the wishful thinking category (Bradley Beal, Karl-Anthony Towns, etc.). But there are other names you are starting to hear some buzz about.

Would the Kings be willing to part with De’Aaron Fox? We know that Domantas Sabonis is on the market. Whispers are already starting about Jerami Grant. What other potential difference makers would you make calls on if you were the GM?

Feel free to get creative with this one. One sided trades with 15 moving pieces and various draft picks are fine (just be prepared with your rationale - rational or not). Have fun and be nice (it is easier to criticize a trade than it is to come up with one).