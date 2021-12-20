Report: Celtics to sign C.J. Miles via hardship

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics are signing C.J. Miles to a 10-Day contract via the hardship exception:

The Boston Celtics are signing G/F C.J. Miles to a hardship exemption, sources tell ESPN. Miles, a 15-year veteran, played for the Wizards in the 2019-2020 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 20, 2021

The Celtics are currently down seven players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. In addition, Boston has three players listed as questionable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Miles has been playing and working with the G League Ignite this season. Each year, the Ignite add NBA veterans to their roster to help work with their straight-from-high-school players. Former Celtic Amir Johnson has been with the Ignite for two seasons in this role.

Prior to joining the Ignite, Miles had sat out the 2020-21 season. The 15-year veteran last played in the NBA with the Washington Wizards during the 2019-20 season.

For his career, the left-hander has averaged 9.6 points per game. Miles is known as a shooter and has shot 35.8% from behind the arc in his career.

Miles was originally drafted out of Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2005 NBA Draft. That was the last draft where players were allowed to jump directly from high school to the NBA. Upon signing Miles, Boston will have had three players to make the prep-to-pro jump from that draft, including Johnson and Gerald Green.

The addition of Miles gives the Celtics nine healthy players for Monday’s game:

Jaylen Brown

Bruno Fernando

Enes Freedom

Justin Jackson (recently signed via hardship)

C.J. Miles

Aaron Nesmith

Payton Pritchard

Marcus Smart

Robert Williams

The seven players in the health and safety protocols are:

Sam Hauser (Two-Way)

Juancho Hernangomez

Al Horford

Jabari Parker

Josh Richardson

Brodric Thomas (Two-Way)

Grant Williams

The three questionable players are:

Romeo Langford (neck pain)

Dennis Schroder (non-COVID illness)

Jayson Tatum (sprained left ankle)

New NBA rules state that if a team doesn’t have at least 13 players available for games due to positive COVID tests, they must sign players via the hardship exception. Even if the three questionable players can play for the Celtics, they will only be at 12 players. It’s to expect that we may see at least one more signing via hardship before Monday night’s game.