Jayson Tatum named Player of the Week for Week 9 of the 2021-22 season

The NBA announced today that Boston Celtics F Jayson Tatum and Minnesota Timberwolves C Karl-Anthony Towns have been named the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 9 of the 2021-22 season (Dec. 13-19). pic.twitter.com/nfy2e3sygv — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 20, 2021

Tatum, specifically, averaged 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three contests last week as the Celtics went 2-1, including a big win against the defending champions – the Milwaukee Bucks.

Against the Bucks, Tatum dropped a season-high 42 points to go with 5 rebounds and 4 assists on a stellar 64% shooting from the field and 53.8% from behind the 3-point line on 7 makes. He finished the 117-103 win as a +21 on the court.

After several days of rest, Tatum almost led the Celtics to a win against the best team in the league so far this season – the Golden State Warriors. He posted 27 points on 9-19 shooting to go with 8 rebounds and 6 assists. The Celtics lost that game 111-107.

Jayson Tatum finished the week off on the second night of a back-to-back against the New York Knicks in which he posted 25 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, bring the Celtics back to .500 ahead of a potentially favorable stretch after Christmas.

Tatum is questionable tonight with a left ankle sprain ahead of Boston’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers – a team with an almost equally long injury report as the Celtics. After a slow start, Tatum is starting to turn on the jets, and this latest distinction is even more indication. With All-Star voting coming up, now’s as good a time as any for him to go on his typical mid-season surge.