Tatum, Langford, and Schröder all available to play tonight against the 76ers

After a nightmare week as far as the injury report’s concerned, the Boston Celtics have a bit of good news about an hour away from tip off against the Philadelphia 76ers – Romeo Langford, Dennis Schröder and Jayson Tatum are all available to suit up tonight.

Langford was poised to get a huge bump in minutes Friday night as a starter against the Golden State Warriors, but he was forced to leave the game due to neck pain that also kept him out against the New York Knicks the next evening. Dennis Schröder hasn’t played since a week ago on Monday due to a non-COVID illness. He’s available to play after going through warmups.

Finally, reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Jayson Tatum is available after a left ankle sprain left him questionable entering tonight’s contest. Obviously, having an All-NBA forward is much better than not having an All-NBA forward, so there’s that. This is all welcome news as COVID-19 continues to ravage the league, leaving the team still with some sizable gaps on the roster as key contributors like Grant Williams and Al Horford remain out. The Celtics have signed two players to hardship exemption 10-day contracts – CJ Miles and Justin Jackson. Both are available to play tonight.

The Celtics take on the Sixers at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.