Celtics PRIDE podcast: Ainge and IT, the homestand, Brown and Tatum together again

Adam, Josh, and Mike take stock of the C’s recent games against Milwaukee, Golden State, and New York with Boston showing some resolve and signs of improvement following their frustrating 1-4 road trip out West.

Adam clamors for more playing time for the team’s youth (free Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard!) while Mike is skeptical it will happen. Josh highlights Josh Richardson’s great recent play, and they all delight in the recent improved play of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (together!).

The Pride guys then focus their attention on news around the league for prominent Celtics of (recent) past: Danny Ainge’s new turn in Utah and The Little Guy’s 10-day contract with the (hated) Lakers. In discussing Ainge, Adam offers some analysis (and conspiracy theories) trying to explain the circumstances that lead to Ainge landing in Utah – and the timing of his announcement. Mike wonders what all the buzz is about. And Josh highlights how the intensity of Boston’s fan base may have factored in. Regarding Isaiah Thomas in LA, the Pride team is excited he has another opportunity, though disappointed it couldn’t be with the C’s.

Finally, the guys take a quick look at the games ahead – and Mike gets a bit carried away talking about how good the Cavs have (sneakily) become.

Remember to rate, review, and subscribe to the CelticsBlog podcast feed (we’re “Celtics PRIDE”) and follow us on Twitter @celticspridepod. A @celticsblog pod.

Hosts: Adam Motenko, Josh Motenko (@coachmotenko) and Mike Minkoff (@mikeminkoffnba)

Email: at celticspridepodcast@gmail.com

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!