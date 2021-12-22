Celtics reportedly sign long-time veteran Joe Johnson

The Boston Celtics are signing veteran Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent guard Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Johnson is returning to the franchise that drafted him 20 years ago and is expected to play tonight vs. Cleveland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021

This is the team’s third replacement player, as required by the NBA in accordance with the new rules put into place. Since the C’s have four or more players in COVID protocols, they needed to sign three replacement players.

Johnson has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2017-18 season. He did join the Detroit Pistons at the start of the 2019-20 season but was released during the team’s final cuts. Since his last NBA game, the 40-year-old has been dominating the BIG3.

He signed on to play in Ice Cube’s 3v3 basketball league, he has won a title and two league championships. Johnson has led the BIG3 in points twice and assists once.

This will be Johnson’s second stint in Boston, as the Celtics drafted him tenth overall in the 2001 NBA Draft. However, he only appeared in 48 games with the team before being traded to the Phoenix Suns.