 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Celtics reportedly sign long-time veteran Joe Johnson

After dominating the BIG3, Iso Joe gets another shot at the NBA

By Jack Simone
/ new
Joe Johnson drives past Shareef Abdur-Rahim

The Boston Celtics are signing veteran Joe Johnson to a 10-day contract via the hardship exception, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is the team’s third replacement player, as required by the NBA in accordance with the new rules put into place. Since the C’s have four or more players in COVID protocols, they needed to sign three replacement players.

Johnson has not appeared in an NBA game since the 2017-18 season. He did join the Detroit Pistons at the start of the 2019-20 season but was released during the team’s final cuts. Since his last NBA game, the 40-year-old has been dominating the BIG3.

He signed on to play in Ice Cube’s 3v3 basketball league, he has won a title and two league championships. Johnson has led the BIG3 in points twice and assists once.

This will be Johnson’s second stint in Boston, as the Celtics drafted him tenth overall in the 2001 NBA Draft. However, he only appeared in 48 games with the team before being traded to the Phoenix Suns.

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...