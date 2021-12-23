Report: Enes Freedom enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

Boston Celtics center Enes Freedom has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Freedom joins seven other Celtics in protocols - Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker, Juancho Hernangomez, Sam Hauser, and Brodric Thomas. Each of these players has already missed significant time, and it is unclear when they will be able to return.

This news comes less than 24 hours after Philadelphia 76ers wing Danny Green entered protocols. The Celtics played the 76ers on Monday, and Green was active. Freedom played over 40 minutes in that game while matching up with Joel Embiid.

Last night, Freedom played nearly twelve minutes in Boston’s home win against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers, including this emphatic slam in the 2nd quarter

If the previous seven aren’t out of protocols by the time Christmas rolls around, it would leave the C’s with only two active centers for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks - Robert Williams and Bruno Fernando.