Dennis Schröder to miss Christmas Day game after entering Health and Safety Protocols

Things are getting uglier for the Celtics by the day. Yesterday’s injury report had 14 players, leaving just 6 players confirmed to be available. One of those 6 players was Dennis Schröder, who now has entered the Health and Safety Protocols, the team announced.

Dennis Schröder joins a growing list of players who won’t be able to play for the next several days, including Enes Kanter Freedom, Bruno Fernando, Sam Hauser, Justin Jackson, CJ Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Grant Williams, and Josh Richardson.

Luckily, five of the Celtics players who were listed as questionable yesterday have been upgraded to available. Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford are good to go, while Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker, and Brodric Thomas are all ready to make their return to the court. Unfortunately, Al Horford remains out due to “return to competition reconditioning.”

Since the Boston Celtics announced the hardship exemption signings of Norvel Pelle and Al-Farouq Aminu, 12 players are confirmed available now to play – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard, Joe Johnson, Robert Williams, Pelle, Aminu, and the five players mentioned above.