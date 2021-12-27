Jayson Tatum has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

He joins a long list of Celtics players currently in protocols, as the number is now up to eight. Grant Williams would make the total nine, but he’s questionable for tonight’s game, as he could be cleared to exit protocols against the Timberwolves.

Tonight will be the first game Tatum has missed all season and, barring him testing out like Josh Richardson a couple of weeks ago, he’s going to miss a lot more than just one game.

If Tatum is in protocols for the standard ten days, he could miss six total games, including rematches against the dominant Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers, who took down the C’s on their latest west coast road trip.

Boston will have thirteen available players tonight, including Al Horford, who is set to make his return from the injury report. Marcus Smart is questionable with a right hand laceration.