Celtics PRIDE podcast: the worst loss of the season, 4th quarter collapses, and Isaiah Thomas

Adam and Mike give their rapid reactions after watching the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Boston Celtics last night. This may have been the worst loss of a season with many strong candidates for that distinction.

Some Celtics are back from COVID-related absences, others are now out. Jayson Tatum missed this game after entering health and safety protocols, but Minnesota played the end of their bench and replacement players and came back to take the lead in the 4th quarter and never looked back. Adam and Mike discuss that concerning trend of 4th quarter collapses, including head coach Ime Udoka’s comments on the matter. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum is leading the league in 4th quarter scoring and the Celtics are one of the worst teams in the clutch. Are those two things causal or correlational?

The guys also talk about Romeo Langford and Payton Pritchard’s ascension amidst the crowd of hardship exception players and disjointed team construction and hate the minutes Juancho Hernangomez is getting to simply miss 3’s.

Finally, they answer the question on the minds of several Celtics fans: would you sign Isaiah Thomas?

