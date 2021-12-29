A roster shake-up around the Jays may be imminent

The Boston Celtics have stumbled out to a 16-18 record so far this season, well below what most fans had hoped for. After a disappointing 36-36 record last year, most believed the offseason tweaks would help turn things around. The team had more depth, Jaylen Brown was set to return, the team had a new head coach, and everything was looking up. That’s not how it’s all played out.

Thirty-four games into the season, it’s clear that there are many issues with the C’s. From their lack of consistency to the off-court drama to everything else in between. Though there have been flashes of solid play, nothing seems to be going right in Boston.

Some have pointed to the top at the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. There have been plenty of debates as to whether or not the pair can co-exist. Despite this, there have been plenty of rumors this season that the team thinks otherwise.

Multiple media outlets have claimed that the organization is looking to change the pieces around the Jays, rather than splitting the pair up. Most recently, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report made this claim:

“Per NBA sources, the Celtics don’t blame the duo of Tatum and Brown. If they could clone them, they would. The more significant issue is the supporting cast, which doesn’t provide enough to keep Boston in true contention.”

While Pincus would go on to state that the team would like to keep Marcus Smart and Robert Williams around, it’s unlikely that anyone on the C’s is truly safe anymore. After over a year-and-a-half of being a .500 team, changes are clearly needed.

What those changes should entail is a different question entirely. Should the team consolidate young assets? Should they trade away expiring contracts for picks? Should they be buyers or sellers at the deadline? All are fair questions.

Even with the continued struggles of the team, trading away a 25-year-old All-Star wing seems foolish. If one of the pair decides they want a change of scenery, then the discussions could begin internally, but until then, Boston should do everything possible to make the Jays happy.

If that means gutting the team around them in order to fit their needs better, then so be it. Shooting should obviously be a priority, as this version of the C’s severely lacks just that, but otherwise, it could just come down to personnel. In theory, Boston has defenders, playmakers, and veterans around the Jays. But it’s still not working.

Sometimes all it takes is a shake-up to see things start to click. The trade deadline is set for February 10, 2022. Brad Stevens should be a very busy man leading up to it.