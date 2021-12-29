CelticsPod: Too many questions, not enough answers

The Boston Celtics suffered a humiliating loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week, highlighting some of the underlying issues we’ve seen from the team throughout the season. Yet, with each loss, more questions arise of this roster, but we never seem to get any closer to an answer.

Adam and Will dive into some of these questions on today’s episode of the CelticsPod, as they try to make sense of a seemingly disjointed roster, questionable coaching decisions, and a perceived lack of commitment towards player development.

“I came into the season viewing Jaylen Brown as a potential star wing who could fill in for Jayson Tatum when the need arose and would be capable of orchestrating the offense for stretches. Instead, Brown’s developments as a playmaker and primary scorer have been limited over the first few months, and now I’m starting to view him as a co-star, a second or third option on a contending team,” Adam said while discussing Brown’s struggles and inconsistent play throughout games.

By “co-star,” Adam means a player who is capable of making numerous All-Star teams but will never be the leading player on a championship-level roster. He likens it to James Franco in a movie starring Seth Rogen and Jonah Hill.

Will notes that he’s still concerned about the lack of player development. “When the roster is healthy, if Ime doesn’t give Payton Pritchard a consistent role with real minutes, that’s unacceptable to me.”

\Will also noted that he could see a world where Brad Stevens forces Udoka’s hand by trading away some of the veteran players on the team to create pathways for the young players.

The guys spend 40 minutes diving into some of the biggest questions surrounding this current roster, giving their opinions, and trying to make sense of such a tangled web. Ultimately the Celtics aren’t going to be fixed by a single move, or during a solitary season, but the guys do their best to make sense and compartmentalize the task at hand for Brad Stevens.

Please forgive the first five minutes of Adam’s audio, he had some technical issues that he quickly fixed once he noticed they were hindering the quality of the show. If you would prefer to watch this episode rather than listen, you can find it on YouTube.

Finally, I would like to take a moment to thank all of you who have been listening. Please feel free to interact with us. It’s a great feeling when listeners get involved, and we all start to build a rapport. Frankly, it’s the most rewarding part of running a podcast/show.

My email address is in my bio, so if you have suggestions on something you would like to discuss, feel free to email it over. I will take all ideas and criticism to ensure the show gives you what you want from it. The biggest compliment is referring the show to a friend or leaving a five-star review on your platform of choice.