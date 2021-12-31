Which direction should the Celtics go? (discussion topic)

I made the case that the Celtics need to pick a lane. Let’s talk about that.

I’ve got to admit, I’m not entirely sure where I stand on this. The hard part is obviously in the details, but let’s start by sketching out some big picture directions that this team could go.

Stay the course

On paper there’s still a great core here. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the stars. Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are the support pieces at guard and center. If a couple of the young players develop into meaningful contributors you can keep moving pieces around to build around this core. Perhaps some continuity (if they ever manage to get healthy) and an easier upcoming schedule would do wonders for this team. Trades could happen at the deadline under this plan, but nothing that fundamentally changes the make-up of the team. There’s always the offseason to re-evaluate and tinker with the mix.

Upgrade around Tatum and Brown

In this scenario, everyone besides Tatum and Brown is on the table. That could mean moving Marcus Smart or Rob Williams or any of the tradable assets that the Celtics have currently.

This could mean putting all the chips onto the table to land a 3rd star. Or it could mean consolidating assets to add two or three solid pieces that are a clear upgrade over what we have now.

Break up the band (trade Jaylen Brown)

The next level of shaking things up would include moving Jaylen Brown. He’s an All-Star level talent but if the fit isn’t right with Jayson then maybe we can find someone who’s a better fit. In this scenario we’d be looking to replace Brown with another All-Star level player or at least two or three major upgrades to our roster that might pair better with Tatum.

Blow it up / tank

This is the fire-sale option. Everyone’s available for the best offer. Trade Jaylen Brown for the best combination of picks and prospects you can find. Move anyone of any value. Maybe you could still hold on to Jayson Tatum but you would find a reason to hold him out of a number of games. Or maybe you go full nuclear option and trade him, too.

So what’s your preferred plan? Discuss below.