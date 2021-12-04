 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/4/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Utah Jazz
Dennis Schroder vs Jazz 12/3/21
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Celtics bombarded in 137-130 loss to Utah

Globe 7 takeaways as Jayson Tatum scores 37 but Celtics fall to scorching Jazz

In a high-scoring battle, Celtics can’t hold off hot-shooting Jazz

Enes Kanter Freedom revels in new identity while remaining true to himself

Warriors end Suns’ franchise record 18-game winning streak

Celtics Green Preview: Celtics (12-11) at Trail Blazers (11-12) Game #24 12/4/21

Comments from the Other Side - Jazz 12/3/21

ESPN Celtics vs. Jazz - Game Recap - December 3, 2021

CLNS Media Josh Richardson Finds His Way Into Celtics Closing Lineup


CelticsBlog Utah buries Boston under 27 threes, Jazz beat Celtics 137-130

Horford on Jazz’s three-point barrage: “we’ve been playing really good defensively and they were just hitting”

Utah couldn’t miss: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Utah Jazz

Analyzing Jaylen Brown’s recent struggles

Offensive adjustments kept Celtics close to Jazz’s onslaught

Celtics .com Celtics Launch New Team Site: BostonCelticsHistory.com

Celtics Edged by Jazz Despite Best Offensive Effort of Season

12/3 Putnam Postgame Report: Playing from Behind

12/4 Game Preview: Celtics at Trail Blazers

NBC Sports Boston HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics impress, but can’t overcome Utah’s 27 made 3-pointers

Celtics vs. Jazz takeaways: Utah’s 3s too much for C’s

Horford: “Proud of our group” for battling despite Utah’s 3-point shooting

The Athletic Jayson Tatum laughs off selfish label but knows he has to play better for the Celtics: ‘It’s going to be all right’

NESN Celtics Wrap: You Can Feel Good About 137-130 Loss To Jazz

Celtics’ Marcus Smart Slams Home Putback Dunk Over Jazz’ Rudy Gobert

Celtics’ Al Horford ‘Never Been’ Part Of Shooting Night Like Jazz Had

How Loss To Jazz Showed Celtics Potential Of Their Versatility

Despite Loss To Jazz, Al Horford Still Impressed With Celtics Offense

Celtics Wire Celtics’ Horford says Jazz loss probably best offensive game for team

WATCH: How can the Celtics improve their offense moving forward?

Celtics stats snapshot: Boston has toughest schedule in December

Twitter reacts to unknown Celtic sporting Darth Vader costume pregame

Celtics fall to Jazz’ 3-point assault despite best offense of season

Celtics at Blazers: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics fall to Utah Jazz 137-130 amid a record-breaking 3-point shooting performance

Jayson Tatum’s 37 points, Celtics’ offense spoiled by Jazz’s hot shooting: ‘Probably our best offensive game of the year’

Celtics focus on positives after losing to Jazz in historic shooting display: ‘We kept fighting’

Celtics Notebook: How Jayson Tatum dominated after slow start, Boston’s defensive versatility and road trip perks

Boston Sports Journal Final: Jazz 137, Celtics 130 - Celtics play well but Jazz scorching shooting too much

BSJ Game Report: Jazz 137, Celtics 130 - Utah’s historic shooting drops Boston

Karalis: Boston Celtics lit the fuse, and Utah Jazz bombed away at a historic rate

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: CW proposes a Kelly Olynyk reunion

Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers prediction, odds, TV channel

Boston Celtics: Analyzing Josh Richardson’s success off the bench

Chowder and Champions Why the Boston Celtics loss to the Utah Jazz was their best game so far

Daily Motion Al Horford: We’ve got to shake their hand and give them credit | Celtics vs Jazz

Ime Udoka: To only lose by seven with a team shooting that hot, it shows our effort | BOS v UTA

Jayson Tatum: It’s tough...they didn’t miss any shots | Celtics vs Jazz

Banner Town USA Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers preview, injury report, and info

CLNS Media/YouTube Did the Celtics Get a Moral Victory Against the Jazz?

Evaluation time for Celtics w/ Chris Forsberg | Winning Plays Podcast

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Jazz Postgame Show

How Concerning is Jaylen Brown’s Hamstring Injury?

The Sports Rush “Marcus Smart just posterized Rudy Gobert out of the DPOY race!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Celtics’ guard puts the 3x DPOY on a huge poster

SI .com Top 5 Plays From Celtics-Jazz

What Stood Out in Celtics Loss to Jazz

Al Horford Credits Thunder for Career Turnaround

Sportscasting Fireworks Erupt as Jayson Tatum, Brad Stevens Blast Report That Claims ‘Jayson Tatum Is About Jayson Tatum’

98.5 The Sports Hub LeBron James looks ready to return from COVID in time for Celtics game

Heavy Celtics Rotational Wing Listed As ‘Biggest X-Factor’

