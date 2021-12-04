Jaylen Brown and Al Horford out at Portland on Saturday

The Boston Celtics run of good health didn’t last long. Jaylen Brown will miss his second straight game, while Al Horford is also out at the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Brown is still experiencing tightness in his hamstring. The tightness reoccurred for Brown in Boston’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. He sat out Friday’s game at the Utah Jazz and will be out against Portland as well. The Celtics have two days off following the Blazers game, so Brown will have had nearly a week off by the time Boston plays next in Los Angeles.

Horford is officially listed as out due to back soreness, but it’s likely this is a rest day on a back-to-back for the veteran big man. Other than opening night, when he was in NBA’s health and safety protocols, Horford has only missed two other games this season. Both were the second game of a back-to-back set. The veteran has also played both ends of a back-to-back twice this season.

In addition to the two starters, Boston also lists Romeo Langford on the injury report as questionable to play. Langford sprained his ankle on a transition drive in the first half of Friday’s loss in Utah. The third-year wing initially stayed in the game but was ruled out for the night at halftime.

Ime Udoka will have to dig deeper into his bench with three rotation players out. Expect Grant Williams to start to for Horford, while Dennis Schroder will likely get the call for Brown. Enes Freedom should see some additional minutes up front, while Aaron Nesmith should see some time on the wing.

Portland will be playing without star guard Damian Lillard and backups Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little.