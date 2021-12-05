 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/5/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers
Grant Williams vs Trail Blazers 12/4/21
Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Josh Richardson a versatile weapon for Celtics

Celtics explode with 145-117 win over Portland

Globe Celtics start fast, rout Trail Blazers 145-117

5 takeaways as Payton Pritchard, Celtics offense goes off vs. Trail Blazers

Josh Richardson providing steady presence off the bench for Celtics

There was a lot for the Celtics to feel good about in a dominant win over the Blazers

Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Trail Blazers 12/4/21

CelticsBlog Tatum, Schroder score 31 apiece as Celtics dominate Blazers, 145-117

Team camaraderie on display in offensive explosion vs. Blazers

A Conversation with Cornbread

Everyone steps up: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Portland Trail Blazers

Celtics .com 12/4 Putnam Pregame Interview: ‘Staying Together’

Keys to the Game: Celtics 145, Trail Blazers 117

12/4 Putnam Postgame Report: Pritchard’s Homecoming

NBC Sports Boston Celtics-Trail Blazers takeaways: Tatum, Schroder inspire big win in Portland

HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics dominate Trail Blazers, 145-117

Watch Celtics bench go crazy after Payton Pritchard hits back-to-back 3-pointers

Payton Pritchard drops 19 points in hometown of Portland

NESN Celtics: Romeo Langford Out, Jaylen Brown Begged To Play Vs. Blazers

Celtics Wrap: Boston Bounces Back With Beatdown Of Trail Blazers

Why Ime Udoka Apologized To Trail Blazers On Behalf Of Celtics Bench

The Athletic A night to remember for Payton Pritchard, who put on a show back home in Portland with the Celtics

Celtics Wire WATCH: Celtics’ bench gets tech after Payton Pritchard 3 treys

Celtics history: Ojeleye born; Bird 3x-double; Paxson, Smith cut

Blazers have not reached out to former Boston president Ainge for GM

WATCH: Boston’s Payton Pritchard gets 19 points from 3 vs. Blazers

Jayson Tatum on Celtics offensive leap: ‘Everybody’s feeling good’

WATCH: Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder combine for 62 points vs. Blazers

Celtics at Blazers: Beat-up Boston blows out undermanned Portland

Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics crush Portland Trail Blazers 145-117 in best offensive outing of the season

Celtics’ Payton Pritchard breaks out in homecoming game against Trail Blazers: ‘Oregon is a special place to me’

Why Ime Udoka apologized to Chauncey Billups after Payton Pritchard’s scoring outburst in Celtics’ win over Blazers

Celtics Notebook: Dennis Schröder’s best game in Boston, why entire team wore headbands and more

Boston Sports Journal Final: Celtics 145, Blazers 117 - Tatum, Schröder pace offensive explosion in Portland

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 145, Blazers 117 - C’s throttle Portland in most dominant win of the season

Karalis: Jayson Tatum blazing trails to more open layups (video breakdown)

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 4 teams that could be interested in a Dennis Schroder trade

Boston Celtics: Studs and a dud from blowout win over Trail Blazers

N.A.N sees Boston Celtics being a Christian Wood trade suitor

Chowder and Champions Are the Boston Celtics better off without Jaylen Brown?

Daily Motion Dennis Schroder: “I need to keep us moving...I can’t just dribble and wait to ISO” | BOS vs POR

Ime Udoka Apologizes to Chauncey Billups for Payton Pritchard | Celtics vs Trail Blazers

Jayson Tatum: “I feel a lot better about myself after Game [24] than I did at Game 1” | BOS vs POR

Payton Pritchard: “We’re hitting shots. I don’t know what they want us to do.” | BOS vs POR

Banner Town USA 8 takeaways from the Boston Celtics wins vs. the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers

CLNS Media/YouTube LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Trail Blazers Postgame Show

Celtics Offense Finally Starting to Click

Oregon Live Recapping Portland Trail Blazers’ 145-117 loss to Boston Celtics

SI .com Top 5 Plays From Celtics Win Over Trail Blazers

What Stood Out in Celtics Victory VS Trail Blazers

Sportscasting Larry Bird Locked Up His 3rd Straight MVP With a Dominant Texas Trifecta

Blazers Edge Blazers Give Up Record Point Total in Loss to Celtics

Sporting News Celtics put on offensive clinic as Trail Blazers continue to slide in the standings

