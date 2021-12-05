Filed under: Boston Celtics Daily Links Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/5/21 All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. By flceltsfan Dec 5, 2021, 4:54pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/5/21 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Grant Williams vs Trail Blazers 12/4/21 Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images Herald Josh Richardson a versatile weapon for Celtics Celtics explode with 145-117 win over Portland Globe Celtics start fast, rout Trail Blazers 145-117 5 takeaways as Payton Pritchard, Celtics offense goes off vs. Trail Blazers Josh Richardson providing steady presence off the bench for Celtics There was a lot for the Celtics to feel good about in a dominant win over the Blazers Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Trail Blazers 12/4/21 CelticsBlog Tatum, Schroder score 31 apiece as Celtics dominate Blazers, 145-117 Team camaraderie on display in offensive explosion vs. Blazers A Conversation with Cornbread Everyone steps up: 10 Takeaways from Boston Celtics-Portland Trail Blazers Celtics .com 12/4 Putnam Pregame Interview: ‘Staying Together’ Keys to the Game: Celtics 145, Trail Blazers 117 12/4 Putnam Postgame Report: Pritchard’s Homecoming C’s Offense Continues Surging During Blowout of Blazers NBC Sports Boston Celtics-Trail Blazers takeaways: Tatum, Schroder inspire big win in Portland HIGHLIGHTS: Celtics dominate Trail Blazers, 145-117 Watch Celtics bench go crazy after Payton Pritchard hits back-to-back 3-pointers Payton Pritchard drops 19 points in hometown of Portland NESN Celtics: Romeo Langford Out, Jaylen Brown Begged To Play Vs. Blazers Celtics Wrap: Boston Bounces Back With Beatdown Of Trail Blazers Why Ime Udoka Apologized To Trail Blazers On Behalf Of Celtics Bench The Athletic A night to remember for Payton Pritchard, who put on a show back home in Portland with the Celtics Celtics Wire WATCH: Celtics’ bench gets tech after Payton Pritchard 3 treys Celtics history: Ojeleye born; Bird 3x-double; Paxson, Smith cut Blazers have not reached out to former Boston president Ainge for GM WATCH: Boston’s Payton Pritchard gets 19 points from 3 vs. Blazers Jayson Tatum on Celtics offensive leap: ‘Everybody’s feeling good’ WATCH: Jayson Tatum, Dennis Schroder combine for 62 points vs. Blazers Celtics at Blazers: Beat-up Boston blows out undermanned Portland Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics crush Portland Trail Blazers 145-117 in best offensive outing of the season Celtics’ Payton Pritchard breaks out in homecoming game against Trail Blazers: ‘Oregon is a special place to me’ Why Ime Udoka apologized to Chauncey Billups after Payton Pritchard’s scoring outburst in Celtics’ win over Blazers Celtics Notebook: Dennis Schröder’s best game in Boston, why entire team wore headbands and more Boston Sports Journal Final: Celtics 145, Blazers 117 - Tatum, Schröder pace offensive explosion in Portland BSJ Game Report: Celtics 145, Blazers 117 - C’s throttle Portland in most dominant win of the season Karalis: Jayson Tatum blazing trails to more open layups (video breakdown) Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 4 teams that could be interested in a Dennis Schroder trade Boston Celtics: Studs and a dud from blowout win over Trail Blazers N.A.N sees Boston Celtics being a Christian Wood trade suitor Chowder and Champions Are the Boston Celtics better off without Jaylen Brown? Daily Motion Dennis Schroder: “I need to keep us moving...I can’t just dribble and wait to ISO” | BOS vs POR Ime Udoka Apologizes to Chauncey Billups for Payton Pritchard | Celtics vs Trail Blazers Jayson Tatum: “I feel a lot better about myself after Game [24] than I did at Game 1” | BOS vs POR Payton Pritchard: “We’re hitting shots. I don’t know what they want us to do.” | BOS vs POR Banner Town USA 8 takeaways from the Boston Celtics wins vs. the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers CLNS Media/YouTube LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Trail Blazers Postgame Show Celtics Offense Finally Starting to Click Oregon Live Recapping Portland Trail Blazers’ 145-117 loss to Boston Celtics SI .com Top 5 Plays From Celtics Win Over Trail Blazers What Stood Out in Celtics Victory VS Trail Blazers Sportscasting Larry Bird Locked Up His 3rd Straight MVP With a Dominant Texas Trifecta Blazers Edge Blazers Give Up Record Point Total in Loss to Celtics Sporting News Celtics put on offensive clinic as Trail Blazers continue to slide in the standings More From CelticsBlog Everyone steps up: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Trail Blazers A Conversation with Cornbread Team camaraderie on display in offensive explosion vs. Blazers Tatum, Schroder score 31 apiece as Celtics dominate Blazers, 145-117 Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/4/21 Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers Game #24 12/4/21 Loading comments...
