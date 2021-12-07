SBN Reacts: Who’s the NBA’s MVP so far?

We’re past the quarter mark for the season and it is time to check in on where things stand around the league. Make your voice heard in the poll questions below.

Who’s your early season MVP? You can even rank them! I was hoping that Jayson Tatum would be part of this list but his early season shooting slump correctly leaves him on the outside looking in.

What about the projected winners for the East and West? Also not listed directly is the Boston Celtics. Feel free to vote for the field if you really believe in the Celtics and their ability to turn things around.

Finally, vote for the biggest storyline of the season. Personally I’m disappointed that the Lakers’ struggles didn’t make the cut, but what do I know?

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

