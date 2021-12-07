Celtics PRIDE podcast: the ugly win over Philly and the offensive explosion out west

Josh and Adam discussed the last three games against Philadelphia, Utah and Portland without the support of Mike Minkoff who hopefully is enjoying a warm beach in Mexico.

They discuss the win over Philadelphia after Joel Embiid’s three-week absence in the league’s health and safety protocols. How much of Embiid’s poor play in that game was a result of COVID? Was this a win Philly gave to Boston or a gritty performance showing Boston’s improvement and ability?

Then they discuss Utah’s scorching hot shooting and Boston’s ability to stay in the game until the end… until they couldn’t. How much responsibility does Dennis Schroeder shoulder for that loss based on his end-of-game performance? Do we want him playing and taking hero shots at the end of games?

Then they discuss the Blazers game including the bench technical resulting from Payton Pritchard’s hometown three point barrage. Josh thinks that bench technical is a turning point of the season. Before ending, Josh and Adam revisit Jason Tatum’s play and discuss whether they need to create new nicknames for the Celtics’ franchise player.

