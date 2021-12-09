Filed under: Boston Celtics Daily Links Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/9/21 All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place. By flceltsfan Dec 9, 2021, 3:50pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/9/21 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Robert Williams vs Clippers 12/8/21 Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images Herald Udoka on a memory lane tour Celtics stumble early in 114-111 loss to Clippers Globe Rookie Brandon Boston leads Clippers past Celtics 114-111 Ime Udoka seems to have no clue how the Celtics will perform — and that’s a major concern The Celtics were a disaster in the second quarter, and now they’re back to being a .500 team Auctioneer calls working on Bill Russell’s upcoming collection ‘an honor’ After lighting up Celtics, Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. dedicates game to Terrence Clarke Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Clippers 12/8/21 CelticsBlog Celtics go 0-2 in LA, fall to Clippers 114-111 Let’s talk about Celtics turnovers Celtics failing to execute defensive game plans on West Coast road trip Boston’s inconsistency isn’t just “frustrating at times,” it’s the theme of the season ESPN Celtics vs. Clippers - Game Recap - December 8, 2021 Celtics .com 12/8 Putnam Pregame Interview: Video Bombs and Moving On Keys to the Game: Clippers 114, Celtics 111 12/8 Putnam Postgame Report: Cursed by Turnovers NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Clippers takeaways: Brandon Boston’s breakout dooms C’s Danny Ainge open to another job in the NBA Danny Ainge weighs in on Celtics’ struggles, possible NBA return Brandon Boston Jr.’s breakout game vs. Celtics frustrates Ime Udoka Brandon Boston Jr. honors friend Terrence Clarke after breakout game vs. Celtics NESN Celtics Odds & Edges: Last-Minute Player Props Vs. Clippers Celtics: Danny Ainge ‘Not Closing Book’ On Coming Out Of Retirement Celtics Wrap: Brandon Boston Drops 27 To Send Celtics Back To .500 Jayson Tatum Refutes Theory After Celtics’ Loss To Clippers Brandon Boston Jr. Dedicates Big Game Vs. Celtics To Terrence Clarke The Athletic Celtics’ 23 turnovers, big early deficit primary culprits in close loss: ‘We’ve just gotta be better for 48 minutes’ Celtics Wire Celtics history: Ainge debuts; Birdsong born; Dooling, Stiemsma signed WATCH: Danny Ainge scores career-high 45 points vs. Philadelphia 76ers WATCH: Former Celtics team president on the state of Boston’s roster New ESPN trade proposal sees Dame dealt to Cs WITHOUT giving up Brown Shaq plans to buy all of Boston icon Bill Russell’s 11 NBA title rings Celtics at Clippers: Boston sputters early; comeback falls short Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics’ comeback attempt falls short in 114-111 loss to Los Angeles Clippers Celtics win 3 of 4 quarters against Clippers, but brutal 2nd dooms Boston: ‘The effort and the inconsistency is frustrating’ With trade season approaching, Celtics aren’t giving Brad Stevens much reason to keep inconsistent roster together Brandon Boston Jr. dedicates breakout game against Celtics to Terrence Clarke Boston Sports Journal Final: Clippers 114, Celtics 111 - Celtics nearly come all the way back, but turnovers were killers BSJ Game Report: Clippers 114, Celtics 111 - Celtics dig too deep a hole, again, and slip back to .500 Karalis: Bad day, or bad DNA? Boston Celtics have to answer questions about themselves Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics and Pistons swap Jaylen Brown/Jerami Grant in PP mock Who would the Boston Celtics include in a Domantas Sabonis deal? 3 Indiana Pacers players the Boston Celtics must consider trading for Daily Motion Ime Udoka on Celtics: “The effort and inconsistency is frustrating at times” | Celtics vs Clippers Dennis Schroder on Brandon Boston: “End of the day, he came in and busted our ass” | BOS vs LAC Garden Report: Celtics vs Clippers Postgame Show Jayson Tatum Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Clippers Banner Town USA 6 takeaways from the Boston Celtics 114-111 loss vs. the LA Clippers CLNS Media/YouTube Celtics Still Searching for Identity, Swept by LA Daily News Brandon Boston Jr. sparks Clippers, who hold off Celtics More From CelticsBlog Second quarter meltdown: turnovers, transition defense, and Brandon Boston Jr. Boston’s inconsistency isn’t just “frustrating at times,” it’s the theme of the season Celtics failing to execute defensive game plans on West Coast road trip Let’s talk about the turnovers Celtics go 0-2 in LA, fall to Clippers 114-111 Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Clippers Game #26 12/8/21 Loading comments...
