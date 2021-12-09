 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 12/9/21

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v LA Clippers
Robert Williams vs Clippers 12/8/21
Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Udoka on a memory lane tour

Celtics stumble early in 114-111 loss to Clippers

Globe Rookie Brandon Boston leads Clippers past Celtics 114-111

Ime Udoka seems to have no clue how the Celtics will perform — and that’s a major concern

The Celtics were a disaster in the second quarter, and now they’re back to being a .500 team

Auctioneer calls working on Bill Russell’s upcoming collection ‘an honor’

After lighting up Celtics, Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. dedicates game to Terrence Clarke


Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Clippers 12/8/21

CelticsBlog Celtics go 0-2 in LA, fall to Clippers 114-111

Let’s talk about Celtics turnovers

Celtics failing to execute defensive game plans on West Coast road trip

Boston’s inconsistency isn’t just “frustrating at times,” it’s the theme of the season

ESPN Celtics vs. Clippers - Game Recap - December 8, 2021

Celtics .com 12/8 Putnam Pregame Interview: Video Bombs and Moving On

Keys to the Game: Clippers 114, Celtics 111

12/8 Putnam Postgame Report: Cursed by Turnovers

NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Clippers takeaways: Brandon Boston’s breakout dooms C’s

Danny Ainge open to another job in the NBA

Danny Ainge weighs in on Celtics’ struggles, possible NBA return

Brandon Boston Jr.’s breakout game vs. Celtics frustrates Ime Udoka

Brandon Boston Jr. honors friend Terrence Clarke after breakout game vs. Celtics

NESN Celtics Odds & Edges: Last-Minute Player Props Vs. Clippers

Celtics: Danny Ainge ‘Not Closing Book’ On Coming Out Of Retirement

Celtics Wrap: Brandon Boston Drops 27 To Send Celtics Back To .500

Jayson Tatum Refutes Theory After Celtics’ Loss To Clippers

Brandon Boston Jr. Dedicates Big Game Vs. Celtics To Terrence Clarke

The Athletic Celtics’ 23 turnovers, big early deficit primary culprits in close loss: ‘We’ve just gotta be better for 48 minutes’

Celtics Wire Celtics history: Ainge debuts; Birdsong born; Dooling, Stiemsma signed

WATCH: Danny Ainge scores career-high 45 points vs. Philadelphia 76ers

WATCH: Former Celtics team president on the state of Boston’s roster

New ESPN trade proposal sees Dame dealt to Cs WITHOUT giving up Brown

Shaq plans to buy all of Boston icon Bill Russell’s 11 NBA title rings

Celtics at Clippers: Boston sputters early; comeback falls short

Mass Live Four takeaways as Boston Celtics’ comeback attempt falls short in 114-111 loss to Los Angeles Clippers

Celtics win 3 of 4 quarters against Clippers, but brutal 2nd dooms Boston: ‘The effort and the inconsistency is frustrating’

With trade season approaching, Celtics aren’t giving Brad Stevens much reason to keep inconsistent roster together

Brandon Boston Jr. dedicates breakout game against Celtics to Terrence Clarke

Boston Sports Journal Final: Clippers 114, Celtics 111 - Celtics nearly come all the way back, but turnovers were killers

BSJ Game Report: Clippers 114, Celtics 111 - Celtics dig too deep a hole, again, and slip back to .500

Karalis: Bad day, or bad DNA? Boston Celtics have to answer questions about themselves

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics and Pistons swap Jaylen Brown/Jerami Grant in PP mock

Who would the Boston Celtics include in a Domantas Sabonis deal?

3 Indiana Pacers players the Boston Celtics must consider trading for

Daily Motion Ime Udoka on Celtics: “The effort and inconsistency is frustrating at times” | Celtics vs Clippers

Dennis Schroder on Brandon Boston: “End of the day, he came in and busted our ass” | BOS vs LAC

Garden Report: Celtics vs Clippers Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Clippers

Banner Town USA 6 takeaways from the Boston Celtics 114-111 loss vs. the LA Clippers

CLNS Media/YouTube Celtics Still Searching for Identity, Swept by LA

Daily News Brandon Boston Jr. sparks Clippers, who hold off Celtics

