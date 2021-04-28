Every Celtic is a go tonight against Charlotte aside from Kemba Walker (oblique)

For the first time since right after the All-Star break, there’s only one name on the Boston Celtics’ injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Kemba Walker is OUT tonight vs Charlotte.



Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams are both off the injury report. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 28, 2021

Jayson Tatum ( rest left ankle impingement) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) are good to go tonight. Tatum has barely had any time off since returning from his COVID-related absence in January. In fact, he’s third in the NBA in minutes since he returned from that layoff. Brad Stevens noted that he would be getting some scheduled rest soon, and that’s what happened as he sat out for a contender of the worst loss of the year against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night.

Robert Williams has been missing since the game against the L.A. Lakers two weeks ago when he was declared out due to soreness in his knees. Since then, the Celtics have signed Jabari Parker and have relied on Tristan Thompson and Grant Williams to make up for his absence. Boston’s offense looks its best when there’s a capable passing big at the elbow, and Rob fits that role perfectly. As much as his rim protection (seriously, he’s elite on that end) will help, his addition to the offense will help guys get easy looks.

The Celtics must know I’ll be in town tonight for the game; it’s the only explanation for the team nearing full health. With a perfect record while I’m in attendance, we’ll see if the Celtics round back into form for this game and the final stretch of the season. If the Celtics lose tonight, please don’t return to this post to dunk on me.

Kemba Walker remains out with a left oblique strain. He was expected to miss last night’s game as well as tonight’s game, but there are no updates on his status for Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7:30 PM EST.