Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets, Romeo Langford not on injury report

After leaving last night’s game with a left knee contusion, Jaylen Brown appears on today’s injury report from the Celtics as questionable against the visiting Charlotte Hornets Sunday night. Brown bumped knees with Houston’s D.J. Augustin while trying to track down a lob pass from Kemba Walker midway through the fourth quarter. He did not return.

So far this season, Brown has missed four games. In early February, he took off back-to-back games in Los Angeles and Phoenix because of knee tendonitis, He took another maintenance day at the end of the month and missed Monday’s game against the Pelicans with a hip contusion.

Semi Ojeleye and Tristan Thompson remain out with a left hip strain and due to health and safety protocols respectively. However, Sunday’s game could mark the much anticipated return of Romeo Langford, at least to the active roster. He’s still recovering from COVID and ramping up his conditioning, but it’s possible that he’ll at least be in uniform tomorrow.

Earlier today, the Hornets ruled out former Celtic Gordon Hayward for at least four weeks with a right sprained foot.