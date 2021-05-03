Fournier is the new version of Hayward



It hurt the Celtics not have Gordon Hayward on the team. They missed his scoring and playmaking. However, Evan Fournier may replace much of what the Celtics were hoping to get from Hayward.

I think the Celtics wanted Hayward to be that third or fourth scorer who could anchor the second team. I don't think he wanted to play that role and got paid to take on a bigger role for the Hornets. Good for him, bad for the Celtics.

I don't think Evan Fournier is as good as Gordon Hayward, but I do think that once he fully recovers, he will give the Celtics what they wanted from Hayward. The game against the Blazers is a case in point.