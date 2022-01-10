Report: Celtics have no interest in trading Tatum or Brown, but are open for business otherwise

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics have no interest in splitting up the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

A disappointing start to the season has some questioning Boston’s plans moving forward. The Celtics are 19-21 on the season and currently fighting for a play-in spot in a competitive Eastern Conference. While speculations about trading Brown have run rampant, there has been no indication that the C’s have interest in dealing him.

However, with the trade deadline rapidly approaching, Charania did note that the Celtics seem to be “open for business.” They aren’t interested in trading their two franchise pillars, but when it comes to the rest of the roster it’s a different story.

“The 18-21 Celtics appear open for business around other players on the roster.”

Tatum and Brown may be safe, but this information hints that potential deals involving players around them could be on the horizon. This means guys such as Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Dennis Schroder, and others could be on the block.

While the former two of that trio just signed contract extensions, Schroder is on a one-year, $5.9 million deal. In addition, the Celtics signed Josh Richardson to a one-year extension and have Juancho Hernangomez’s expiring salary to work with.

President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens recently weighed in on the matter on his latest appearance on 98.5 The SportsHub’s Toucher & Rich, saying, “we have a lot to fix.”