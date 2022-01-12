 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 1/12/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
Al Horford vs Knicks 1/8/22
Globe Here’s why the Celtics shouldn’t trade Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown

Why the Celtics shouldn’t trade Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown

From Kyrie to KG to Ime to the play-in, here are 22 Celtics things to keep an eye on in 2022

CelticsBlog Marcus Smart out, Payton Pritchard returns in Indy

Handing out grades for the Celtics’ bench at the midpoint of the season

Rumor: Celtics showing interest in Jeff Green, Jalen Smith

Brad Stevens won’t step on Ime Udoka’s toes

2022 Boston Celtics Trade Deadline Primer

CLNS Media What I Loved and Hated from Celtics’ Win vs Pacers

Celtics .com 1/12 Game Preview: Celtics at Pacers

NBC Sports Boston Forsberg’s Four: Robert Williams starting to dominate

State of the Celtics: Best and worst of first half and storylines to watch

NBA Rumors: Celtics show interest in Jeff Green, open to trading these players

Is there a deeper meaning behind Tatum and Jaylen’ recent comments?

Celtics Wire Boston active on trade market, interest in Jeff Green, Jalen Smith

WATCH: Woj talks about Boston’s approach to 2022 NBA trade deadline

WATCH: How to assess Boston at the midpoint of the 2021-22 NBA season?

Could Boston make a major move by pursuing Mavs guard Jalen Brunson?

Mass Live Celtics show trade interest in Jeff Green, Jalen Smith, doing ‘due diligence’ on several players

Payton Pritchard will play, Marcus Smart out in Celtics rematch vs. Pacers Wednesday night

How Celtics could alter lineup with Marcus Smart out Wednesday vs. Pacers, point guard minutes available

Boston Sports Journal Video Breakdown: A patient Robert Williams at his shot-blocking best

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Josh Giddey swapped in ITT mock trade

VOTS doesn’t see potential in a Jalen Smith-Boston Celtics trade

Banner Town USA Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers preview, injury report, and info - January 12, 2022

CLNS Media/YouTube Will the Celtics TANK or TAKE OFF? | A List Podcast

The Sports Rush “We’re really just telling each other we need to man up, stand your ground”: Robert Williams III speaks about Celtics improved defense in their 4-2 run

Bleacher Report Celtics Trade Rumors: Nuggets’ Jeff Green Interests Boston Ahead of NBA Deadline

Barstool Sports The Time Has Come For 41 Stone Cold Facts That Help Tell The Story Of The 2021-22 Boston Celtics

SI .com Should Jaylen Brown be the Celtics’ Closer?

Hoops Hype NBA Rumors: Trade Deadline Preview

The Ringer Breaking Up the Celtics’ Stars Is Hard to Do

