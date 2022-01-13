Rumor: Knicks, Cavs, and Mavs all potential Dennis Schröder landing spots

Dennis Schröder was considered one of the offseason’s biggest bargain free agent deals. He settled for a MLE contract in Boston with the hopes of resetting his value and hitting the open market again in upcoming offseason.

Schröder was never a natural fit, but the theory was that he could provide some shot creation off the bench. His performance has been inconsistent, sometimes game to game and sometimes quarter to quarter. He’s still a contributor but between the Celtics struggles thus far and the inability to make a competitive offer to Schröder in the offseason, you can see why the team might be looking to move him at the NBA trade deadline (Feb. 10).

Jake Fischer reports:

There’s a strong possibility Dennis Schroder is traded ahead of the deadline. Boston is expected to avoid the tax and therefore likely won’t be able to afford the point guard this offseason, which was also why the Celtics moved Daniel Theis to the Bulls last season. New York, Cleveland and Dallas have been mentioned as potential destinations for Schroder.

The list of teams is what stood out to me in this report.

The Knicks are still looking for shot creation, and perhaps they just can’t get enough of former-Celtic guards. The Cavs lost Ricky Rubio to a season ending injury. They already added Rajon Rondo as a stop-gap, but they might want an additional ball handler to make a postseason run. Finally the Mavs have been looking for playmakers and shot creators to take some of the burden off of Luka Dončić.

Generally reports have indicated that the market for Schröder is one or two second round picks. Or he might be added to another contract to bring back a bigger salary. Regardless, this will be an interesting situation to watch.