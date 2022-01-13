Jaylen Brown makes it onto the list of second All-Star voting returns

The NBA released its second round of NBA All-Star game voting returns, and the Boston Celtics are represented by both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with the latter making his first appearance on this list after being named an All-Star for the first time last season.

Predictably, last week when the first returns came out, Jayson Tatum was there at No. 4 in Eastern Conference frontcourt voting. More curious was the absence of Jaylen Brown, who at times has been missing due to injury has still put up strong numbers this year, including career-high scoring outputs. He’s carried the team on multiple occasions and is generally having a similar season than his All-Star season last year, so it was a little curious that he didn’t crack the top 10.

Out went Tyler Herro and in came Jaylen Brown this week. But the work isn’t over. You can head over to nba.com to vote for Brown and Tatum, and you can also use your Twitter account to cast votes for both of them as well to get the Jays in Cleveland for this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

This season, Brown is averaging 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists on shooting splits of 46/48/78% in a career-high 34.8 minutes. He put up 34 points on 61% shooting in a blowout win against the Indiana Pacers last night. So far he’s in 10th place in voting behind names like Fred VanVleet and Darius Garland (both having great seasons) with a total of 217,463 points.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 25.7 points, a career-high 8.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on shooting splits of 42/33/84% in a career-high 36.7 minutes. He put up 33 points on 61% shooting last night against the Pacers, and he’s about a million votes away from starting in the All-Star game with 1,155,591 points. Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant remain comfortably ahead of him.

Get out and vote! The Celtics take on No. 3 in the frontcourt – Joel Embiid – and the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow night at 7 p.m. EST.