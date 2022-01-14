Trade season mailbag - post your Boston Celtics questions

As I type this, the Boston Celtics are fresh off a 3 game winning streak and have won 5 of their last 7. Of course the two losses were gut wrenching events and by the time I’m able to answer these questions we’ll have played the Sixers and maybe the Bulls. So who knows what the mood will be by then.

Still, there’s at least some reason for optimism as the schedule lightens up and we have (knock on wood) the Jays playing well and at the same time.

So does that mean the Celtics should lean into being buyers at the NBA trade deadline? Or should we accept fate and sell off some pieces in order to regroup in the offseason?

Give me your pressing questions in the comments below and I’ll do my best to answer them in my next article.

I would imagine that a lot of them will be trade related, but feel free to branch out into bigger picture questions or even just silly statements disguised as questions. Shoot, you can post haikus and Wordle scores if you want. Just have fun with it.