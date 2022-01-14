 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Boston Celtics Daily Links 1/14/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
/ new
Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Jayson Tatum vs Pacers 1/12/22
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Globe The Celtics’ Dennis Schröder quandary: His value and potential are good; his inconsistency, not so much

Celtics Green Preview: Celtics (21-21) at 76ers (23-17) Game #43 1/14/22

CelticsBlog NBA Trade season mailbag - post your Boston Celtics questions

UPDATE: Marcus Smart out vs. 76ers in health and safety protocols

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and their dual 30-point performances

Celtics .com 1/14 Game Preview: Celtics at 76ers

Celtics Wire Celtics history: Parish scores 22k; Sailors, Bloom born; Wedman deal

Celtics at 76ers: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

Celtics injury update: Celtics downgrade Marcus Smart to OUT vs. 76ers

Sixers Wire Philadelphia 76ers prop bets: 7 props for Sixers vs. Celtics

Mass Live Celtics Mailbag: John Collins trade, Dennis Schroder market value, Cam Reddish regrets?

Celtics’ Marcus Smart enters COVID-19 protocols, out for Friday’s game against 76ers

Boston Sports Journal Video breakdown: How Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown work together to get themselves, and teammates, open shots

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: 3 ideal trade targets to address C’s biggest needs

Boston Celtics: This 3-team trade lands Dennis Shroder on the NY Knicks

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction, odds, TV channel

Chowder and Champions Celtics news & rumors: Tatum, Brown thriving; Jalen Smith on the radar

CLNS Radio/YouTube Jeff Goodman: Celtics CAN’T Sustain Recent Success

Philly Sports Network Joel Embiid Looks to Make History Against Celtics

Heavy Ex-Boss’ Departure Could Make Celtics Deadline Trades Easier: NBA Insider

Sportskeeda “Tough!!!!” – LeBron James reacts with enthusiasm to picture of Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford rocking “LeBron Soldier IV” sneakers

Hoops Habit Is it time for the Boston Celtics to start Josh Richardson?

Press Herald Sports Digest: Maine Celtics edged by Delaware, 111-107

Clutch Points Celtics rumors: Boston looking to Suns in trade talks

Indy Cornrows Reliving Pacers vs. Celtics: “This Ain’t P”

More From CelticsBlog

Loading comments...