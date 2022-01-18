Celtics PRIDE podcast: the Jays make an All-Star push and keeping Dennis Schroder

Mike and Josh (flying the plane without Adam this week) steer right into a couple of key questions based on the Celtics recent strong play (7-3 in their last 10! Really!).

Have the Celtics turned a corner? And, if so, what exactly is the corner they’ve turned?

To answer, they look at the team’s recent play, the strong performances from Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Rob Williams, as well as some of the trends that have lingered dating back to the beginning of last season.

The guys then briefly address some of the recent minor trade rumors surrounding the Celtics (who wants a third Jeff Green tour here in Boston!?) before touching on the second question Mike had: are we SURE we’ll be better off if we trade Dennis Schroder?

Finally, Josh and Mike take a quick look at the games to come between now and the trade deadline and the opportunity the upcoming slate presents to the Celtics.

Remember to rate, review, and subscribe to the CelticsBlog podcast feed (we’re “Celtics PRIDE”) and follow us on Twitter @celticspridepod. A @celticsblog pod.

Hosts: Adam Motenko, Josh Motenko (@coachmotenko) and Mike Minkoff (@mikeminkoffnba)

Email: at celticspridepodcast@gmail.com

About Celtics PRIDE Podcast: Co-Hosts Adam Motenko, his identical twin brother Josh Motenko, and their friend Mike Minkoff couldn’t stop talking about the team. Now they supply your need for Boston Celtics content with their regular podcast on CelticsBlog.

They will talk nerdy to you, dissect the players on and off the court, and bicker like only opinionated New Englanders can. It’s like if CelticsBlog made a BasketballJones / Dunc’dOn lovechild.

You will get the coach’s perspective, the capologist’s view, and a healthy dose of advanced and traditional stats that breakdown everything that happened and could happen with the #1 dynasty in the NBA. If you often find yourself reminiscing about the players you grew up watching, or you just need reminders about what “being a Celtic” means to you, this is the podcast for you. This is Celtics PRIDE!