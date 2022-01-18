Report: Celtics assessing market for Marcus Smart, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder, others

Adrian Wojnarowski was on NBA Today and spoke a bit about the Boston Celtics headed into the NBA Trade Deadline.

Transcribed via MassLive:

“Marcus Smart, some of the young players on the roster, the second or third year guards and forwards, I think they are seeing what the value for those players is out there, Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder. I think those are all players available in the marketplace,” Wojnarowski said. “They still want to find another playmaker, wing player to complement the two All-Star forwards.”

This isn’t necessarily news, considering that the trade deadline is approaching. Thankfully the names Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum aren’t being mentioned. Woj also mentioned the Celtics wanting to keep hold of Robert Williams III.

