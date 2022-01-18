Marcus Smart upgraded to questionable ahead of Celtics game vs. Hornets

Marcus Smart has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday night’s tilt against Charlotte Hornets. He missed four games after testing positive for COVID and entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Charlotte:



Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Smart (Health & Safety Protocols) - QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 18, 2022

Aaron Nesmith is also listed on the Boston Celtics injury report. The 22-year-old is questionable due to a left ankle sprain. The origin of the injury is unknown at the moment, but Nesmith took a hard fall after a dunk in Boston’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Those are the only two players listed on the report. Robert Williams, who missed Monday’s game due to the birth of his second child, was not listed. He welcomed Hendrix Rome Williams to the world on Monday night.

HENDRIX ROME WILLIAMS — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) January 18, 2022

The Celtics take on the Hornets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This will be the second time these two teams have faced off. Boston earned a 140-129 overtime win back on October 25.