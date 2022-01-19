Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith out vs. Hornets

It’ll be a reunion of sorts with Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier back at TD Garden with the Pelicans. Unfortunately, not everybody from the Class of 2019 will be able to attend.

Per the Celtics latest injury report, Marcus Smart has exited the league’s health and safety protocols but is out tonight against Charlotte for reconditioning purposes. Boston’s starting point guard has missed the last four games, but seems to be very close to a return to the floor.

After a bit of a breakout performance, Aaron Nesmith is also out with a sprained ankle. It’s unclear when the sophomore wing suffered the injury, but it’s possible that he twisted it on this monster and-1 against the Pelicans on Monday afternoon:

Aaron Nesmith's monster dunk finishes as today's @jetblue Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/Tz2tub9dQq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 17, 2022

So, both of Boston’s spark plugs will be unavailable this evening. Their next chance to return to the parquet will be on Friday back at TD Garden when the Celtics host the visiting Portland Trailblazers at 7:30 pm EST.