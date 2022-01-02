Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder questionable vs. Magic

After a big win over the defending Western Conference champs on New Year’s Eve, Boston could start 2022 with even more momentum.

Per the team, Jayson Tatum headlines a list of Celtics that could be exiting the league’s health and safety protocols in time for today’s game against the visiting Orlando Magic. He is joined by Dennis Schroder, Aaron Nesmith, and Bruno Fernando. Tatum is officially listed as questionable.

Enes Freedom remains unavailable and Robert Williams is questionable with a right big toe strain after posting his first career triple-double against the Phoenix Suns.

In Tatum’s three-game absence, the Celtics went 1-2 with two disappointing losses in Minnesota and against the Clippers at home. The two-time All-Star had been coming off of an Eastern Conference Player of the Week stretch where he averaged 31.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Boston continues a stretch of 4-out-of-5 games at TD Garden and a very home-heavy January as they try to climb up the conference standings at 17-19 (9th) with six weeks left until the NBA trade deadline.

UPDATE: Tatum and Schroder are listed this morning as questionable as they recondition for game shape. Nesmith was returned to the COVID protocol.