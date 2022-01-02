Jaylen Brown’s 50 points help the Celtics escape a Magic upset in overtime, 116-111

The Boston Celtics closed out 2021 with a dominant win over one of the NBA’s top teams. Could they start 2022 with a repeat against one of the league’s lesser teams?

The answer was “yes” — but it took overtime and a career-high 50 points from Jaylen Brown to do it.

The Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic tonight at TD Garden, 116-111, with a sensational comeback to close the fourth quarter, overcoming a 14-point deficit in the final 4:20. Jaylen scored 21 in that period. For the game, he made 19 of 29 shots and added 11 rebounds and 4 assists. Brown also won a jump ball with 8 seconds left in the OT and the Cs protecting a 3-point lead.

The Magic were led by Terrence Ross’ 33 points off the bench, including a 4-point play in OT that almost saved the day for the Magic.

The Magic entered the game with a brutal 7-29 record and a four-game losing streak. Orlando was missing several players, notably guard Cole Anthony (ankle). Meanwhile, the Celtics saw Dennis Schroder return from health & safety protocols, but were still without Jayson Tatum (out of protocols but in need of reconditioning), Romeo Langford (illness) and — in a bit of terrible timing after his triple-double last game — Robert Williams (sprained big toe).

Schroder got the start with Al Horford, Grant Williams, Brown and Marcus Smart.

The Celtics jumped ahead 7-0 in the opening minute, as the Magic airballed their first two attempts. The lead grew to 16-5 as the Cs blocked 4 shots, but Wendell Carter, Jr. scored 7 straight to spark a 12-2 Magic run. Boston’s defense then stepped up, forcing a 24-second violation that triggered a 10-2 answer. After one, it was 28-19, Celtics, led by Marcus Smart’s 10 points and this sweet assist.

A pair of triples by Jaylen boosted the lead to 37-23 three minutes into the second quarter. However, the Magic hung around thanks to Celtics turnovers: a whopping 9 in the second quarter, and a season-worst 14 total for the half. As a result, Boston’s shooting cooled off (7 of 19 in the period) and Orlando crawled back to 45-42 at halftime. Jaylen was the main turnover culprit with 5, but he also led all scorers with 17 points on efficient 6 of 10 shooting.

The third quarter began with — are you surprised? — another turnover, leading to a Tim Frazier three that tied the score at 45. The Magic flubbed a couple of transition opportunities to take the lead, and the Cs regrouped behind a 7-point burst from Jaylen to lead again, 55-49.

By now, though, the Magic were believing in themselves. When Smart was called for a blocking foul with 3:17 remaining, Gary Harris made a pair at the line to give Orlando its first lead, 63-61. Ross got a driving and-one to fall, Grant picked up a technical for his reaction, and it was a 4-point play.

That opened the floodgates. The Magic outscored the Celtics 20-4 over the last four minutes, capped by triples from Ross and Mo Bamba, to take a 77-65 lead. The Celtics also hurt themselves with another half-dozen turnovers in the quarter.

The Celts upped their defense to open the fourth with a 10-2 run, but the Magic refused to fold, answering with 8 straight. They led 96-82 and looked to have the game in the bag, but Jaylen scored 14 points in the 18-4 run to tie the game.

Schroder hit a big three and scored 8 points in the extra 5 minutes. Horford’s corner three with 27 seconds left put Boston up by 4 and the Magic couldn’t recover.

