Celtics-Magic halftime hot takes

Injury info for both sides: Orlando is light at the guard spots, and Boston is getting healthier

Markelle Fultz (foot), Cole Anthony (ankle), and Jalen Suggs (thumb) are all 23 years or under and project to be critical pieces for the Magic moving forward, but none will be suiting up against Boston. Tim Frazier and R.J. Hampton have seen additional playing time in their absences. Hampton is averaging 30 minutes per game during the last two contests, while Frazier is averaging 25.5.

The Celtics, meanwhile, headed into tonight with a light(er) injury report. Just a few weeks removed from the casualty list being so long it used up multiple tweets, only three C’s (Enes Freedom, Jayson Tatum, and Aaron Nesmith) are out due to health and safety protocols/reconditioning. Robert Williams and Brodric Thomas are also sidelined, but for non-COVID ailments.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Dennis Schroder - AVAILABLE

Jayson Tatum (return to competition reconditioning) - OUT

Brodric Thomas (low back pain) - OUT

Robert Williams (right big toe sprain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 2, 2022

I think Jaylen Brown got his swagger back

It’s been an up-and-down week for Jaylen Brown without his partner in crime, Jayson Tatum. He’s shooting a combined 29-for-80 from the field over his last three. But thus far versus the Magic, he’s performed akin to the uber-efficient Brown that fans have come accustomed to the past few seasons.

Brown enters the halftime locker room as the leading scorer for either side with 17 points. He has converted six of his 11 field goals, including three of five triples. Additionally, Brown has made his presence felt on the glass, as he’s corralled eight boards. The California product looks like the best player on the court tonight, a status quo that will hopefully carry over into the final two quarters of play. It might need to for Boston to pull this one out.