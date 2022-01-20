Jaylen Brown: “we gotta find some consistency”

When it rains, it pours.

If that statement is true, then the opposite must be as well. In this case, the opposite would be when it’s not raining, it will never rain… or something like that. Regardless, that second saying is exactly what happened to the Boston Celtics in their Wednesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston’s two stars shot terribly from three-point range. Jaylen Brown shot 2-for-11 while Jayson Tatum shot 0-for-7 in a game the C’s would lose by only nine points.

Heading into this contest the Celtics had won five of their last six, but nothing was clicking against Charlotte. Brown didn’t even take the time to check in with former teammate Terry Rozier after the game.

“He was having way too much fun out there. I didn’t say nothing to him after the game because we lost… Terry’s been playing well, he’s had a great season. That’s what T-Ro does. For the most part, we gotta do better.”

Rozier finished the night with a game-high 28 points, including a dagger three with just under a minute left. The veteran guard shot 10-of-18 from the field and 6-of-11 from deep.

It wasn’t just Rozier, though. LaMelo Ball recorded a triple-double, Miles Bridges notched 22 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18, and Jalen McDaniels put up 12. Brown put it simply.

“They came and outplayed us really. I thought we did our job for the most part, but they came to play. T-Ro played a good game. Miles Bridges - they made some tough shots. Kelly Oubre - they got a lot of weapons over there and they came ready to play. They outplayed us tonight.”

This loss came just two days after the C’s mounted an 18-point comeback to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans and just a couple of days before that they took down the Chicago Bulls on the back of an 8-0 run in the final two minutes.

Inconsistency has been the story of the season for Boston. They just can’t seem to play at the same level on a nightly basis. Brown spoke about this issue after the game as well.

“We gotta find some consistency from night to night. Can’t be one night you play well, then the next two nights you’re gonna chill. Everybody gotta come every single night ready to play with the mindset. And be prepared, and be consistent, and be professional. And that’s what we gotta do better.”

Brown would go on to say that he believes the C’s have been more consistent as of late, but this game was obviously not up to par. They’ll have a chance to get back on track on Friday night as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:30 p.m.