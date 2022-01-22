 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Boston Celtics Daily Links 1/22/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Portland Trailblazers v Boston Celtics
Marcus Smart vs Trailblazers 1/21/22
Herald Marcus Smart misses sixth straight game

Celtics blow late lead in loss to Portland

Globe Robert Parish shares why he thinks the Celtics are struggling by comparing Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to Larry Bird

Nurkic’s rebound, basket late rally Blazers over Celtics

Why Jayson Tatum is confident he’ll break out of his shooting slump


Because of lockout, some NBA players came to Portland State’s practices and as a student, Ime Udoka took advantage

Jayson Tatum’s 3-point shooting woes continue as Celtics come up short against Trail Blazers

It’s mind-boggling that the Celtics can’t seem to beat a zone defense, and that’s why they lost Friday

Robert Parish appreciates his accomplishments, as well as the abilities of today’s NBA big men

Celtics Green Comments from the Other Side - Trailblazers 1/21/22

CelticsBlog Boston Celtics blow an 11-point 4th quarter lead, lose to the undermanned Blazers 109-105

Grant Williams did a little bit of everything for the Celtics in Friday’s game against the Trail Blazers

Jayson Tatum on his shooting slump: “you put too much work in to doubt yourself”

ESPN Trail Blazers vs. Celtics - Game Recap - January 21, 2022

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum searching for answers to 3-point shooting drought after tough loss - ‘It hurts’

CLNS Media Celtics Collapse Late in Game, Lose to Trail Blazers 109-105

Celtics .com Keys to the Game: Trail Blazers 109, Celtics 105

1/21 Putnam Postgame Report: Scoring Drought

Celtics’ Offense Trails Off Late in Loss to Blazers

NBC Sports Boston Celtics vs. Trail Blazers takeaways: Fourth quarter still a problem for C’s

Jayson Tatum on shooting struggles: Some nights you just miss

Celtics should ditch double-big lineup and other thoughts from latest puzzling loss

Celtics star Jayson Tatum confident he will break out of shooting slump

The Athletic Jayson Tatum’s shooting struggles continue, but his confidence isn’t gone

NESN Celtics Wrap: Brutal Scoring Drought Hands Blazers 109-105 Win

Ime Udoka Takes Blame After Celtics Collapse: ‘This One Does Sting More’

Jayson Tatum Knows Shooting Slump Something He Needs To Shake Off

Celtics Wire Celtics add 2 G League Ignite prospects in new Rookie Wire mock draft

On this day: Maravich signs with Celtics; Powe, Vranković born

Blazers at Celtics: Boston stumbles at the finish line yet again, loses 109 – 105 to Portland


Mass Live Four takeaways as Celtics collapse, lose to Trail Blazers 109-105 to fall under .500 mark

Ime Udoka needs to make changes in wake of Celtics disastrous loss to Blazers

Celtics running out of time to prove they can make noise, especially with trade deadline looming

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum talks 3-point shooting slump, Jaylen Brown’s mental mistake

Boston Sports Journal Low-risk Josh Richardson signing turning out to be high-reward for the Boston Celtics

Final: Portland Trail Blazers 109, Boston Celtics 105 - Celtics fall into massive drought, drop another killer loss

BSJ Game Report: Portland Trail Blazers 109, Boston Celtics 105 - Toss another epic collapse on the fire that continues to burn the Celtics

Karalis: It’s the same story during a Celtics season stuck in a never-ending loop

NBA Notebook: Add financial limitations to Celtics concerns

Hardwood Houdini 3 takeaways from the Boston Celtics 109-105 loss to the Blazers

Boston Celtics: 3 trades to add support for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum

Chowder and Champions The Boston Celtics and their inexcusable 4th quarter struggles

CLNS Media/YouTube LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Trail Blazers Postgame Show

How Did the Celtics Hit NO SHOTS Late vs Blazers?

Celtics COLLAPSE in 4th Quarter Vs Trail Blazers

Clutch Points Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown hit with harsh reality by Boston icon

Celtics news: Brutal Jayson Tatum stat highlights Boston’s biggest problem

Hoops Rumors Atlantic Notes: Tatum, Raptors, Barnes, Robinson

The Sports Hub Scoreless 4th quarter stretch sinks Celtics against Trail Blazers

Oregon Live Recapping Portland Trail Blazers’ 109-105 win at Boston Celtics

Blazers Edge Blazers Use Hot Shooting to Down Celtics

Sports Grid Entertainment Irving fined $25,000 by NBA for cursing at fan in Cleveland

SI .com What Stood Out in Celtics’ Loss vs. Trail Blazers: Offense Turns Cold in Final Frame

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Trail Blazers Game


Heavy Celtics Urged to Bench Al Horford Amid Trade Speculation

Celtics Rumors: Jalen Brunson-Kristaps Porzingis Trade Proposed

Legendary Celtic Big Man Wants Role With Timelord

Fadeaway World Celtics Legend Robert Parish Puts Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown On Blast: “They Don’t Have The Ability To Make Their Teammates Better.”

Couch Guy Sports Three trades the Celtics should pursue with Dennis Schröder -

