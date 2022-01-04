Help wanted: join the CelticsBlog staff

New year, new energy.

We’re looking for contributors at CelticsBlog! The team is on a two-game winning streak, the roster is getting healthy, and eight of the next eleven games are back in Boston. This could be a prime time for the Celtics to make a major push up the Eastern Conference standings and we’re looking for writers to join our staff.

We’ve got one slot available as a paid position and all paid positions have a quota, so you’d be expected to produce a certain number of posts per week (details will be shared with interested finalists).

Two months ago, we focused on filling our news desk vacancy to cover breaking news and pressers. Now, we’re casting a wider net. Are you interested in game analysis? Do you like breaking down film or analytics? Is your focus more on team dynamics and building narratives and stories? Whatever you’re in to, we’d love to read it.

We also could use a few more volunteers. There are no quotas for volunteers and you are free to write about what you like, but obviously there’s no pay. But there’s a lot of exposure on the blog and you would have the first opportunity to apply for future paid positions.

Apply for the positions in the Google Form below. Ideal candidates would have links to writing samples published somewhere else (reminder that CelticsBlog has FanPosts which are open to anyone that wants to get started building their own portfolio).

Best of luck and thanks in advance for reading and applying.