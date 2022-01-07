 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jayson Tatum ranks fourth in Eastern Conference All-Star frontcourt voting

The two-time All-Star trails Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Assuming you’re a Celtics fan because you’re reading this, it’s time to hit the NBA app, NBA.com, or Twitter. The early returns for NBA All-Star fan voting are in and only one Celtic cracks the top-10 in both the frontcourt and guards. Jayton Tatum ranks 4th for forwards and centers behind Kevin Durant (2,360,435), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,145,835), and Joel Embiid (1,236,060).

Tatum is coming off a four-game absence due to the league’s COVID health and safety protocols. Before that, he was Eastern Conference Player of the Week and starting to find a groove after a rough start to the regular season.

Last night, Tatum lit up the Knicks for 36 points in front of a national television audience, but he’s got ground to make up if he wants to start in Cleveland on February 20th.

No Celtics guard appears in the top-10, including Jaylen Brown who made his first midsummer classic last year. After missing nearly half the year with a hamstring injury, Brown has come on of late. To start the new year, he’s averaging 32 points on 54% shooting, including a 50-spot last Sunday against the Magic.

