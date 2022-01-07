Jayson Tatum ranks fourth in Eastern Conference All-Star frontcourt voting

Assuming you’re a Celtics fan because you’re reading this, it’s time to hit the NBA app, NBA.com, or Twitter. The early returns for NBA All-Star fan voting are in and only one Celtic cracks the top-10 in both the frontcourt and guards. Jayton Tatum ranks 4th for forwards and centers behind Kevin Durant (2,360,435), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,145,835), and Joel Embiid (1,236,060).

Tatum is coming off a four-game absence due to the league’s COVID health and safety protocols. Before that, he was Eastern Conference Player of the Week and starting to find a groove after a rough start to the regular season.

Last night, Tatum lit up the Knicks for 36 points in front of a national television audience, but he’s got ground to make up if he wants to start in Cleveland on February 20th.

Golden State's Stephen Curry and Brooklyn's Kevin Durant lead the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively, in the first fan returns of NBA All-Star Voting presented by Tissot.



The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be shared Thursday, Jan. 13. pic.twitter.com/B0kSITw4Sr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 6, 2022

No Celtics guard appears in the top-10, including Jaylen Brown who made his first midsummer classic last year. After missing nearly half the year with a hamstring injury, Brown has come on of late. To start the new year, he’s averaging 32 points on 54% shooting, including a 50-spot last Sunday against the Magic.