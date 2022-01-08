Celtics bounce back, beat Knicks 99-75

After giving up a 25-point lead and losing on a miracle shot at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, the Celtics returned home and got their revenge against the Knicks, crushing New York 99-75.

Everything was clicking. Jaylen Brown registered his first career triple double with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. It was a balanced attack for Boston with six players scoring in double figures including Robert Williams (23), Jayson Tatum (19), Josh Richardson (17), Marcus Smart (11), and Dennis Schroder (11). The team registered 26 assists on 36 made field goals and limited their turnovers to 10.

It was the thirteenth time this season that the Celtics held a team under 100 points. Without Evan Fournier, they smother R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle. The young Knicks duo combined for 13-for-40 shooting. Williams had four blocks against New York; that’s 20 in the last five games.

The Celtics will now have Sunday off before starting a home-and-home series with the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden on Monday.

