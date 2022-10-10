 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston Celtics Daily Links 10/10/22

All the Celtics news you need in one convenient place.

By flceltsfan
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets
Jake Layman vs Hornets 10/7/22
Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Herald Celtics’ Marcus Smart on Draymond Green incident: ‘He made a mistake... As a leader, you can’t do that’

Globe What Marcus Smart said about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole

An agitator himself, Celtics’ Marcus Smart says Warriors’ Draymond Green ‘made a mistake’

CelticsBlog Vonleh: ‘I’m just going to try to go in every day and be consistent’

Luke Kornet returns to practice

Marcus Smart discusses Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight: ‘It happens’

Jaylen Brown is ready for another leap

Noah Vonleh is the obvious choice to make the Celtics roster

Celtics .com Vonleh Making Most of Opportunity with Hometown C’s

NBC Sports Boston If the Celtics win the 2023 NBA Championship, these will be the reasons why

Celtics Mailbag: Will a Grant Williams contract extension get done?

Marcus Smart admonishes Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole

Al Horford on Blake Griffin: “He’s one of us already”

NESN Paul Pierce Has Take On Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Struggling To Garner NBA Interest

Marcus Smart Reacts To Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

Celtics Wire ‘A great opportunity,’ says Celtics’ Vonleh of shot to make team

Mazzulla cited as Celtics biggest reason to hOn this day: McHale, Kreklow debut; Carr signs; Hollins, Battle born

On this day: McHale, Kreklow debut; Carr signs; Hollins, Battle born

How will the Celtics use reserve point guard Malcolm Brogdon?

S/N pegs Celtics’ Al Horford NBA’s 9th-best power forward for 2022-23

Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla gets Kemba’s vote of approval

Boston’s Smart thinks Draymond Green ‘made a mistake’ with Poole fight

Mass Live Luke Kornet returns to Celtics practice after sprain for non-contact drills

Marcus Smart on Draymond Green video: ‘As a leader, you can’t do that’

Al Horford on Blake Griffin joining Celtics: ‘He’s one of us already’

Boston Sports Journal Celtics Notebook: Noah Vonleh’s opportunity, Luke Kornett returns to the floor

Hardwood Houdini Boston Celtics: C&C wants former rotation big man back in Boston

Boston Celtics: Proposal swaps dead money for fourth-year 22-year-old big

Boston Celtics: B/R says pencil in Grant Williams extension at this price

Boston Celtics: Last Lakers roster spot could go to Summer League hero

CLNS Media/YouTube Marcus Smart: Draymond Green “Made a Mistake”

(466) Noah Vonleh on Journey and Competition to Make Celtics | Practice Interview

(466) Will the Celtics Win Without Ime Udoka? | Dome Theory

Joe Mazulla: Luke Kornet is a Full Participant in Celtics Practice

Luke Kornet on Returning From Ankle Injury, Building Chemistry w/ Celtics Starters

Al Horford Says Celtics Chemistry Has Carried Over from Last Season

Nets Daily Former players taking aim at Nets, both directly and subtly

Heavy Celtics News: Kemba Walker Gets Candid on Potential Reunion

Celtics News: Metta Sandiford-Artest Salutes Blake Griffin’s Number Choice

Lakers Patrick Beverly Sounds Off on Marcus Smart

Justin Jackson Called ‘Appealing Option’ for Celtics’ Final Roster Spot

Sports Spectrum Al Horford podcast: Celtics big man on being bold in his faith

SI .com Draft Digest: NBA’s Top 25 Under 25

Fadeaway World Jaylen Brown Challenges Jayson Tatum To Be A More Vocal Leader This Season For The Celtics To ‘Correct The Ship’: “We’re Gonna Need Him To Speak More”

Sir Charles in Charge NBA: 2022-23 Eastern Conference pre-season playoff projections

