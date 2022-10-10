Celtics sign A.J. Reeves to Exhibit 10 deal

The Boston Celtics made a few minor roster moves on Monday. First they waived Luka Šamanić. He’s expected to sign with the Maine Celtics in the G-League.

Filling Luka’s spot is local guy A.J. Reeves, who should be joining Šamanić in Maine after camp per Basketball Insiders’ Adam Zagoria.

The Celtics will have to shore up their roster with at least 14 players (maximum of 15) at the end of training the preseason. They have several candidates to make the team, but don’t rule out a player being released from another team’s roster and picked up by Boston.

Boston opens the regular season against the Sixers on October 18th.