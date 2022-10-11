 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Must C’s: Grant Williams’ new bag of tricks

Heading into what could be a contract year, the Celtics super sub has diversified his game.

Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The goal of every offseason is to add something. GM’s are in search for that missing piece that makes his club a championship contender. Coaches tweak and re-tweak their lineups and gameplans to squeeze out just a little more out of their roster. Players add to their game. Maybe it’s a quicker release. Maybe it’s extending their range. For Grant Williams,

In just three seasons, Williams has already made dramatic changes. Coming out of Tennessee, he slimmed down from the brickhouse frame he used to dominate in the paint in college. He then bulked back up to play as a small ball 5 and simultaneously became one of the league's best three-point shooters.

Coming in to 2022-2033, he's embraced his role as a catch-and-shoot threat and added another layer. Through three preseason games, Williams has shown off an array of hesi dribbles, spin moves, and crossovers. Close out too aggressively and he’ll drive right slower and bigger defenders. Switch a smaller guard on him and he’ll get back to his Volunteer roots and back them down.

It’s been impressive. He’s been working. He’s been working this summer,” Al Horford said of Williams’ hesi and-1 in Charlotte on Friday night and his new bag. “That move got us all in awe, especially with the finish. He went in, inside hand with the left so the defender couldn’t get there to block it — he’s thinking the game. Grant is a very smart player. He continues to just grow and learn. It was pretty cool to see him. You can tell he’s been working and he wants to show it.”

With less than a week to go until the deadline for a possible extension of his rookie contract, the question is whether Grant has shown enough to earn a new deal or enter restricted free agency next summer.

